Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. CAE also reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. CAE had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

CAE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $203,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 13.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in CAE by 700.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in CAE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth $1,302,000. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

