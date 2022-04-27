Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Chatham Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

