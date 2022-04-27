Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $91.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.40 million to $380.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $398.94 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $402.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.30 by 0.16. The business had revenue of 89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 88.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,980,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 54.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 57.34 and a 200-day moving average of 59.11. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

