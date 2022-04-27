Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC also reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 56.39% and a return on equity of 6.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 409,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 708,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 294,608 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

