Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FreightCar America’s earnings. FreightCar America reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FreightCar America will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FreightCar America.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAIL shares. StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 3,303.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 296,425 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 222,306 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth about $661,000. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 26.0% during the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 614,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 126,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 189,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.29.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

