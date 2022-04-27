Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.42. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

KRG opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.06%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

