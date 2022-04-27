Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 270.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

