Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Equities analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) to announce $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.67 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $15.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 185,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

