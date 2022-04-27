Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $246.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $246.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.18 million and the highest is $250.91 million. United Bankshares reported sales of $283.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in United Bankshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.18. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

