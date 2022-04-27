Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $64.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

