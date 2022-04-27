Zacks: Analysts Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.22. CEVA posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 452.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 210,467 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after buying an additional 109,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 260,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of 3,513.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.