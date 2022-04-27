Zacks: Analysts Expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.55 million and the highest is $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $223.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $225.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

