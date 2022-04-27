Zacks: Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will post sales of $300.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.60 million to $302.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $287.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

