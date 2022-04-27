Zacks: Analysts Expect Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.30. Howmet Aerospace reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.85. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after buying an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,105,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,138,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

