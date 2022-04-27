Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $286.78 Million

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to post $286.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $240.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,044.74 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.59.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Insulet by 86.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Insulet by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

