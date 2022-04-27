Zacks: Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. 1,179,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,238. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

