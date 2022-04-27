Zacks: Analysts Expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TechTarget’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. TechTarget reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in TechTarget by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.93 on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 165,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,756. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,772,000.00 and a beta of 0.95.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

