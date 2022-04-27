Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.48 Million

Analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.85 million and the lowest is $11.10 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $8.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $53.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.58 million to $54.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $72.56 million, with estimates ranging from $67.87 million to $77.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

