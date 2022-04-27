Zacks: Analysts Expect TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.23. TransAlta posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAlta.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $483.94 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,492 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransAlta by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 64,754 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.