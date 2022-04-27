Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.