Zacks: Analysts Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) will report sales of $130,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $5.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $8.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.03 million, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $43.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 11,054.36% and a negative return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VBIV shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.