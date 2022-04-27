Zacks: Analysts Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will post $735.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $756.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Zynga by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 927,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zynga by 52,419.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,519,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.