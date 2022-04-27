Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to Announce -$1.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,591,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 53.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

