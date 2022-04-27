Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) will announce $71.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $83.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $309.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.65 million to $320.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.31 million, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $546.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 705,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 147,193 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 362,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $723.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

