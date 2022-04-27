Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Cohu stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the third quarter worth about $690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 252.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cohu by 6.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

