Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compugen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Compugen reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Compugen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Compugen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,681. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.20.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

