Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,195. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth $757,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

