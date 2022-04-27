Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Post $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

HTLD stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Heartland Express by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

