Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02.

HOLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

HOLI traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $14.42. 190,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,906. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.86. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

