Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. StockNews.com started coverage on IRIDEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $62.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

