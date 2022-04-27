Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.76. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 175.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kforce by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.52. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

About Kforce (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.