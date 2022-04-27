Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.73 Million

Analysts expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) to post $42.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.40 million and the highest is $43.00 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $45.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $174.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $175.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $194.77 million, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $201.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MBWM opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $510.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

