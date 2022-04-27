Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.75. Murphy Oil posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 883.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $12.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,308,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,939,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,949,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,673,000 after buying an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after buying an additional 153,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.64 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

