Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $211.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) will post $211.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $206.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

