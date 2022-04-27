Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of SAR opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $315.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

