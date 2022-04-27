Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($26.28).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.61 ($0.66) on Tuesday, reaching €16.33 ($17.56). 286,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,267. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.38). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

