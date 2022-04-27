Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) to announce $4.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ternium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.28 billion. Ternium reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ternium will report full-year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.35 billion to $18.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.84 billion to $18.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ternium.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.12. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

