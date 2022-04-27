Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Brokerages expect The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) to post $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.21 billion and the lowest is $4.87 billion. Charles Schwab posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full year sales of $20.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.43 billion to $21.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Shares of SCHW opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.12. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $65.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.