Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to post $16.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.80 million and the lowest is $15.81 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $77.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of 143.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Travelzoo in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

