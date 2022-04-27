Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Vertiv reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.65.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vertiv by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRT opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

