Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $3.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. Alcoa posted earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $17.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. 7,950,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,008,104. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.30. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,669 shares of company stock valued at $18,448,563.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

