Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) to announce $862.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $833.12 million to $881.05 million. Copart reported sales of $733.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

