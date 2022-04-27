Zacks: Brokerages Expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). GAN posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

GAN has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on GAN from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 539,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 471,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GAN by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GAN by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,630. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

