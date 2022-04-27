Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Heritage Financial reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after buying an additional 46,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 274,789 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 358,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 311,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $884.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

