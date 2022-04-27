Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million.

LAWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Lawson Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAWS opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $341.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.03.

About Lawson Products (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.