Zacks: Brokerages Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) will report ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDS Biotechnology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $143.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 279.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 187.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

