Zacks: Brokerages Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progress Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.95. Progress Software posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,281 shares of company stock valued at $538,136. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

