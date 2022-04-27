Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.70. Rent-A-Center reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.50). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. StockNews.com began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Rent-A-Center has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

In related news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,682,000 after purchasing an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,143,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,280,000 after buying an additional 80,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

