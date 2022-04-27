Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.99 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 36.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

