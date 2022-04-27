Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.64) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

Shares of BYPLF remained flat at $$8.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

