Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) to Strong Sell

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.30. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 44.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

